India's Unyielding Stance: Cross-Border Terrorism Under Scrutiny
India, following the Pahalgam terror attack, briefed global envoys on its link to cross-border terrorism and announced several punitive measures against Pakistan, including expulsion of military attaches. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's zero tolerance towards terrorism, vowing to track and punish perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
India has intensified its diplomatic efforts in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals. On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed envoys from major global players, including the US, UK, and China, highlighting the links to cross-border terrorism.
Following the briefing, India declared a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, notably the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, devised these steps to respond to the grave incident.
In a powerful address, Prime Minister Modi vowed to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack, stressing India's commitment to pursuing terrorists 'to the ends of the earth.' This firm stance underscores India's unyielding determination to combat terrorism and reinforce global solidarity against such threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
