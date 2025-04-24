Trump Urges Putin to Halt Attacks on Kyiv

In a bold social media statement, former President Donald Trump took a stand against Russian military actions, directing his critique squarely at President Vladimir Putin. This came in response to the recent bombardment of Kyiv with missiles and drones.

Describing the attacks as both unnecessary and ill-timed, Trump did not hold back in his sharp disapproval of the tactics used by Russia against the Ukrainian capital. His remarks highlight ongoing tensions and the complexities of diplomacy in resolving the conflict.

The statement follows Trump's earlier comments, which suggested that Ukraine's leadership might be an impediment to achieving peace talks aimed at ending Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The situation remains tense, with international pressures mounting.

