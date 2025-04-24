Trump Urges Putin to Cease Kyiv Attacks as Casualties Mount

President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to cease the ongoing attacks on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Trump's remarks came after a massive and deadly Russian offensive on Thursday.

Through his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the Russian military's actions, labeling them as unnecessary and ill-timed. He exclaimed, 'Vladimir, STOP!' emphasizing the human toll of the conflict, with around 5,000 soldiers perishing weekly. Trump further encouraged swift progress towards a peace agreement.

The Russian assault on Kyiv included a prolonged barrage of missiles and drones, marking the deadliest incident since July of the previous year. The attack resulted in at least nine deaths and over 70 injuries, coinciding with intensifying diplomatic efforts to secure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)