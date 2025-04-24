Trump Urges Putin to Cease Kyiv Attacks as Casualties Mount
President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Putin for the Russian attacks on Kyiv, calling for an end to the assault. Amid escalating violence, Trump stressed the urgency for a peace deal. The strike resulted in significant casualties, intensifying calls for diplomatic resolution as peace efforts peak.
President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to cease the ongoing attacks on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Trump's remarks came after a massive and deadly Russian offensive on Thursday.
Through his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the Russian military's actions, labeling them as unnecessary and ill-timed. He exclaimed, 'Vladimir, STOP!' emphasizing the human toll of the conflict, with around 5,000 soldiers perishing weekly. Trump further encouraged swift progress towards a peace agreement.
The Russian assault on Kyiv included a prolonged barrage of missiles and drones, marking the deadliest incident since July of the previous year. The attack resulted in at least nine deaths and over 70 injuries, coinciding with intensifying diplomatic efforts to secure peace.
