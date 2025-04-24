National Unity Urged Amidst Intensified India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has called for national unity in response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He emphasized that the issue transcends party lines, urging all political factions to take decisive measures collectively to address the situation.

The terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, marking one of the most severe incidents in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack. In retaliation, India has introduced stringent countermeasures against Pakistan, citing its support for cross-border terrorism.

Following a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty provisions and the closure of the integrated Attari Check Post. Additionally, India has declared Pakistani High Commission officials persona non grata and canceled visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, further suspending visa services to Pakistani nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)