Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Fury Unleashed in Deadly Missile Barrage

Russia launched its deadliest missile and drone attack on Kyiv in months, killing nine and injuring over 70. Kyiv's residents endured 11 hours of bombardment. The assault comes amid faltering peace efforts, as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy returns from South Africa to address the crisis.

Updated: 24-04-2025 19:15 IST
  • Ukraine

In the deadliest strike on Kyiv in recent months, Russia unleashed a wave of missiles and drones, killing nine people and injuring more than 70, according to Ukrainian authorities. This relentless bombardment lasted 11 hours, marking the most aggressive assault on the Ukrainian capital since July.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cut short his official trip to South Africa to return home, as the attack unfolded amid stalling peace negotiations. Zelenskyy condemned the assault, calling it one of Russia's most outrageous acts against Ukraine, while also highlighting Russia's lack of commitment to a peaceful resolution.

The United States responded critically, with President Donald Trump denouncing the attack on social media, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease hostilities. Meanwhile, Kyiv was left grappling with the aftermath as rescue workers searched through rubble and residents sought shelter, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

