President Donald Trump launched a rare critique of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, advocating for an end to aggressive military strikes on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Trump's comments on his Truth Social platform follow a week marked by escalating violence and mounting casualties.

The former president reflected on stalled peace efforts and pointed fingers at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for resisting territorial concessions to Russia, specifically regarding Crimea. Trump's perspective hinges on the belief that Russia shows more willingness for peace than Ukraine.

Trump is poised to consult with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre regarding the Ukraine crisis. As a NATO ally and neighbor to Russia, Norway emphasizes the importance of US collaboration in achieving peace. Additionally, Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is slated for discussions in Moscow, marking ongoing diplomatic attempts.

