Congress Stands United Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Congress workers, led by Jharkhand president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, carried out a candlelight procession in Ranchi to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed at least 26 lives. The protest demanded strong action and expressed solidarity with victims, urging the government to devise better strategies against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
Amidst the growing national unrest following the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Congress workers in Ranchi, led by Jharkhand president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, staged a candlelight procession to voice their dissent.

The demonstration, which started at the Congress Bhawan and culminated at the bustling Albert Ekka Chowk, saw participants raising slogans in defiance of the attack, urging the government to take decisive action against the assailants.

Kamlesh emphasized the nation's unity, stating, "The terror attack in Pahalgam has shaken the nation, and we stand with the affected families. The Congress has always raised its voice against terrorism. The central government must take stern action, work on diplomacy, and devise a future strategy." A condolence meeting was also held to honor the victims.

