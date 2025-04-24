India's Strong Stand Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack
India briefed G20 nations on the Pahalgam terror attack's cross-border links, resulting in measures against Pakistan, including the expulsion of military attaches and suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. Prime Minister Modi vowed to pursue the perpetrators globally and reaffirmed India's zero tolerance for terrorism.
India has taken decisive action in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, briefing New Delhi-based envoys from G20 nations and strategic partners about the tragic incident and its ties to cross-border terrorism.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri detailed the grave situation, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, while emphasizing India's unwavering stance of 'zero tolerance' towards terrorism. In light of the attack, India has announced a series of retaliatory measures against Pakistan, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address in Bihar, promised to relentlessly pursue the terrorists responsible for the attack and assured that India's spirit cannot be shaken by acts of terror. He invited the global community to join India in condemning these acts of violence.
