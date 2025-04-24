Unity Amidst Crisis: Political Leaders Convene After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives predominantly comprising tourists, an all-party meeting was convened on Thursday. Led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, top government officials and opposition leaders discussed India's response to the incident.

The meeting, attended by significant political figures from both the ruling and opposition parties, observed a moment of silence for the victims. Those in attendance included Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, with key opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also present.

In a decisive move following the attack, India has initiated a series of measures against Pakistan. Actions include a downgrade in diplomatic relations, the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. These decisions aim to project a unified national stance amidst the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)