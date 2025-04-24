Congress Unites in Candlelight Vigil Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Congress organizes nationwide candlelight marches to show solidarity with Pahalgam terror attack victims, shifting 'Samvidhan Bachao' rallies to later dates. This initiative aims to reinforce unity against terrorism. The rallies, paused initially, are scheduled to resume at different levels beginning April 27.
Congress workers from all corners of the nation are set to hold candlelight marches on Friday to show solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, reaffirming their stand against terrorism, the party announced.
In light of the tragic incident, the Congress party has postponed its planned 'Samvidhan Bachao' rallies, originally set for April 25 and 26, as stated by party general secretary in-charge, K C Venugopal. These rallies are intended to resume on April 27.
After a recent terror attack in Baisaran, near Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including tourists, the Congress emphasizes its commitment to taking its message of unity against terrorism to all levels, from state to district, culminating in a nationwide household outreach campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
