Left Menu

Congress Unites in Candlelight Vigil Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Congress organizes nationwide candlelight marches to show solidarity with Pahalgam terror attack victims, shifting 'Samvidhan Bachao' rallies to later dates. This initiative aims to reinforce unity against terrorism. The rallies, paused initially, are scheduled to resume at different levels beginning April 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:17 IST
Congress Unites in Candlelight Vigil Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers from all corners of the nation are set to hold candlelight marches on Friday to show solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, reaffirming their stand against terrorism, the party announced.

In light of the tragic incident, the Congress party has postponed its planned 'Samvidhan Bachao' rallies, originally set for April 25 and 26, as stated by party general secretary in-charge, K C Venugopal. These rallies are intended to resume on April 27.

After a recent terror attack in Baisaran, near Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including tourists, the Congress emphasizes its commitment to taking its message of unity against terrorism to all levels, from state to district, culminating in a nationwide household outreach campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025