Rahul Gandhi's Urgent Visit to Kashmir: A Response to Tragedy

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 25 to express solidarity with those affected by the Pahalgam attack, according to Congress sources.

Gandhi will specifically stop by the Government Medical College in Anantnag to assess the conditions of the injured. The tragic event saw at least 26 casualties, predominantly tourists, while several others sustained injuries when terrorists initiated gunfire in a meadow near the town of Pahalgam.

In light of the situation, Gandhi has expedited his return from a scheduled U.S. trip to participate in a Congress Working Committee meeting. Additionally, he attended an all-party meeting aimed at briefing political leaders about the devastating attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)