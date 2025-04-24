Rahul Gandhi's Urgent Visit to Kashmir: A Response to Tragedy
Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet those affected by the Pahalgam terror attack. At least 26 people were killed and many injured in the incident. Gandhi will stop at Anantnag's Government Medical College to check on victims' health, cutting short his U.S. visit.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 25 to express solidarity with those affected by the Pahalgam attack, according to Congress sources.
Gandhi will specifically stop by the Government Medical College in Anantnag to assess the conditions of the injured. The tragic event saw at least 26 casualties, predominantly tourists, while several others sustained injuries when terrorists initiated gunfire in a meadow near the town of Pahalgam.
In light of the situation, Gandhi has expedited his return from a scheduled U.S. trip to participate in a Congress Working Committee meeting. Additionally, he attended an all-party meeting aimed at briefing political leaders about the devastating attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bolan Medical College Students Launch Major Protest Over Extended Closure
Uttarakhand's Healthcare Renaissance: Expansion of Medical Colleges and AIIMS Achievements
Surgical Slip: Bypass Mix-Up at Kota Medical College
Tensions Escalate at AMU: Clash at Medical College Hospital
ESIC Expands with 10 New Medical Colleges and Enhanced Healthcare Access