India's Diplomatic Offensive Against Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

In the wake of a brutal assault at Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead, India has intensified its diplomatic measures against Pakistan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to identify, track, and serve justice to the attackers and their supporters.

The Indian government has revoked visas issued to Pakistani nationals and urged Indian citizens in Pakistan to return home immediately, reflecting the escalating tensions.

As part of a broader strategic maneuver, India has also briefed G20 nations' envoys and other global partners regarding the terror attack's linkage to cross-border terrorism. Meanwhile, Pakistan's retaliatory airspace restrictions have begun impacting flight operations in the region.

