India's Diplomatic Offensive Against Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which took 26 lives, India intensifies diplomatic efforts against Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi vows to punish the terrorists responsible. In response, India revokes Pakistani nationals' visas and advises its citizens in Pakistan to return home. The incident escalates tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:34 IST
India's Diplomatic Offensive Against Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of a brutal assault at Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead, India has intensified its diplomatic measures against Pakistan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to identify, track, and serve justice to the attackers and their supporters.

The Indian government has revoked visas issued to Pakistani nationals and urged Indian citizens in Pakistan to return home immediately, reflecting the escalating tensions.

As part of a broader strategic maneuver, India has also briefed G20 nations' envoys and other global partners regarding the terror attack's linkage to cross-border terrorism. Meanwhile, Pakistan's retaliatory airspace restrictions have begun impacting flight operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

