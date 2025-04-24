Tejashwi Yadav Slams Modi for Political Visit Amid Pahalgam Tragedy
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing election campaigns in Bihar over handling the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack left 26 dead, raising questions about security failures. Yadav also highlighted the plight of stranded tourists and urged for a non-communal approach.
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for visiting Bihar, where assembly elections are imminent, rather than attending to the Pahalgam terror attack aftermath in Uttar Pradesh.
After a Mahagathbandhan meeting, Yadav condemned the BJP for allegedly politicizing the terror strike that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir. He questioned the central government's actions in addressing this crisis and highlighted the unresolved plight of stranded migrants and tourists.
Yadav cited the attack as a significant intelligence breakdown, querying how terrorists could infiltrate Pahalgam. He further condemned the BJP for allegedly using federal agencies against opposition rather than focusing on national security.
