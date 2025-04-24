Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Modi for Political Visit Amid Pahalgam Tragedy

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing election campaigns in Bihar over handling the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack left 26 dead, raising questions about security failures. Yadav also highlighted the plight of stranded tourists and urged for a non-communal approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:44 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Modi for Political Visit Amid Pahalgam Tragedy
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for visiting Bihar, where assembly elections are imminent, rather than attending to the Pahalgam terror attack aftermath in Uttar Pradesh.

After a Mahagathbandhan meeting, Yadav condemned the BJP for allegedly politicizing the terror strike that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir. He questioned the central government's actions in addressing this crisis and highlighted the unresolved plight of stranded migrants and tourists.

Yadav cited the attack as a significant intelligence breakdown, querying how terrorists could infiltrate Pahalgam. He further condemned the BJP for allegedly using federal agencies against opposition rather than focusing on national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025