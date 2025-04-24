Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Congress Postpones Protest in Wake of Terror Attack

The Uttar Pradesh Congress postponed its protest at BJP headquarters after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The party condemned the attack, planned candlelight vigils statewide, and expressed condolences to victims' families. The decision came after a meeting of political leaders, reflecting the somber mood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress Postpones Protest in Wake of Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move reflecting solidarity in times of tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has announced the postponement of its scheduled protest against the BJP, following a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including those of foreign nationals.

The decision to halt the April 25 protest was made during a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee, alongside district and city Congress presidents. This comes in response to the heart-wrenching incident, showing respect for the victims.

Demonstrating their commitment to honor those affected, the Congress will instead organize candlelight marches across Uttar Pradesh, uniting at martyr memorials to offer prayers for the deceased. The party expressed strong condemnation of the violence and conveyed their deepest condolences to the victims' families, also wishing the injured a prompt recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025