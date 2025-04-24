Uttar Pradesh Congress Postpones Protest in Wake of Terror Attack

In a move reflecting solidarity in times of tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has announced the postponement of its scheduled protest against the BJP, following a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including those of foreign nationals.

The decision to halt the April 25 protest was made during a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee, alongside district and city Congress presidents. This comes in response to the heart-wrenching incident, showing respect for the victims.

Demonstrating their commitment to honor those affected, the Congress will instead organize candlelight marches across Uttar Pradesh, uniting at martyr memorials to offer prayers for the deceased. The party expressed strong condemnation of the violence and conveyed their deepest condolences to the victims' families, also wishing the injured a prompt recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)