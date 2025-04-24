North Korean Missile Allegedly Used in Russia's Kyiv Strike

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of employing a North Korean ballistic missile in a lethal overnight assault on a residential building in Kyiv. He provided this information on Thursday, based on preliminary intelligence.

Zelenskiy warned that if this missile's North Korean origin is confirmed, it will further substantiate the criminal nature of the alliance between Russia and Pyongyang.

The disclosure raises concerns over international arms collaboration and possible implications for global security alliances.

