Intense Battle: JNUSU Elections Witness Unprecedented Alliances

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections commenced on Friday, featuring polarised contests and new alliances. With 7,906 eligible voters, multiple student groups have realigned, creating dynamic shifts in the political landscape. Results are anticipated by April 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:03 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections kicked off this Friday, engaging 7,906 students in a fiercely contested political arena. The voting process is divided into two sessions, and votes will be counted later tonight, with results due by April 28.

This year's election landscape is witnessing dynamic changes as traditional alliances have fractured. The prominent United Left group has dissolved, prompting the All India Students Association (AISA) to join forces with the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF). Meanwhile, a new bloc has formed with the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA), All India Students' Federation (AISF), and Progressive Students' Association (PSA).

The candidates for the presidency of these alliances signify the intense nature of the electoral contest. AISA-DSF backs Nitish Kumar, SFI-BAPSA-AISF-PSA supports Choudhary Tayyaba Ahmed, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has nominated Shikha Swaraj, highlighting the diversity and competition among student political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

