Pahalgam Tragedy: A Call for Unity in Prayer

In a heartfelt appeal, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged religious leaders to include the Pahalgam attack victims in their prayers, highlighting the need for community unity. She called on leaders to pray for peace across the region and strength for the affected families.

Mufti also welcomed the authorities' decision to allow Hurriyat Conference chairman and chief cleric of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, to lead congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid. This gesture, she noted, is essential in these trying times as the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives.

The Mirwaiz's office announced that, after a series of restrictions, he would be permitted to conduct prayers, marking a significant moment for the community as they seek solace in faith amidst grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)