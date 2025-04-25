Envoy's Moscow Visit: Paving the Path to Peace?

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, has touched down in Moscow, according to reports from the Interfax news agency.

Witkoff is slated to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking his fourth encounter with the Kremlin leader to broker peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Trump's emissary arrives following a vociferous admonishment from the U.S. president over a recent Russian missile strike in Kyiv, which resulted in 12 casualties.

Despite the criticism, Trump remains optimistic about the progress of the negotiations, suggesting that a resolution may be on the horizon. 'This next few days is going to be very important,' Trump conveyed to journalists, hinting at potential breakthrough developments underway.

