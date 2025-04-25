Left Menu

Envoy's Moscow Visit: Paving the Path to Peace?

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Witkoff is playing a crucial role in peace talks regarding the Ukraine conflict. The visit follows a harsh critique from Trump on a Russian attack in Kyiv, and hopes for a near resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:29 IST
Envoy's Moscow Visit: Paving the Path to Peace?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, has touched down in Moscow, according to reports from the Interfax news agency.

Witkoff is slated to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking his fourth encounter with the Kremlin leader to broker peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Trump's emissary arrives following a vociferous admonishment from the U.S. president over a recent Russian missile strike in Kyiv, which resulted in 12 casualties.

Despite the criticism, Trump remains optimistic about the progress of the negotiations, suggesting that a resolution may be on the horizon. 'This next few days is going to be very important,' Trump conveyed to journalists, hinting at potential breakthrough developments underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025