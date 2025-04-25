Serbian Students Race to Brussels for EU Attention

Embarking on an ambitious 2,000-kilometer run to Brussels, a group of Serbian students is seeking to draw European Union attention to their protracted fight against corruption and the rule of law in their home country. This bold endeavor follows their previous successful cycling trip to France.

The relay-style 'ultra-marathon,' which kicked off in Novi Sad, Serbia, involves more than 20 students and is expected to take 18 days. The initiative aims to challenge Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his tightening grip on power, which critics argue undermines democratic freedoms.

The students are carrying a letter to be delivered in Brussels, urging the EU to uphold its core values not just in policy, but through public awareness and collective action. This movement underscores widespread dissatisfaction with Serbia's current governance and the EU's tepid response.

(With inputs from agencies.)