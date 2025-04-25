A Symbolic Stand: Owaisi's Call to Action
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi distributed black armbands at a mosque before Friday prayers, encouraging their use as a protest against the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Owaisi's initiative aims to raise awareness and express solidarity with the victims, following the deadliest attack in Kashmir since 2019.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:57 IST
- Country:
- India
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi took a symbolic stand against terrorism by distributing black armbands at a Shastripuram mosque before Friday prayers. The initiative serves as a form of protest following the recent Pahalgam attack.
Speaking to the congregation, Owaisi urged attendees to wear the armbands, which he also wore, to protest the violent acts committed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir.
The attack on April 22 resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly tourists, marking it as the most devastating incident since the Pulwama attack in 2019, thereby underscoring the ongoing threat of terrorism in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Forces Intensify Search Operations in Jammu and Kashmir
Crackdown in Kashmir: Police Raid Hotspots
Jammu and Kashmir Police Takes Bold Action Against Illegal Arms Trainees
Heart Clinic on Wheels: Revolutionizing Remote Healthcare in Kashmir
Historic Rail Milestone: World's Highest Bridge and Vande Bharat Reaches Kashmir