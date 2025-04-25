A Symbolic Stand: Owaisi's Call to Action

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi took a symbolic stand against terrorism by distributing black armbands at a Shastripuram mosque before Friday prayers. The initiative serves as a form of protest following the recent Pahalgam attack.

Speaking to the congregation, Owaisi urged attendees to wear the armbands, which he also wore, to protest the violent acts committed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir.

The attack on April 22 resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly tourists, marking it as the most devastating incident since the Pulwama attack in 2019, thereby underscoring the ongoing threat of terrorism in the region.

