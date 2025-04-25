Left Menu

United Against Terrorism: UK-India Solidarity in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express horror over a terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost. The UK condemned the attack and pledged support to India. The incident was discussed in the British Parliament, emphasizing the need for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his horror over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India, which resulted in the tragic death of 26 people. During a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed through a Downing Street readout, Starmer extended condolences on behalf of the British public.

Furthermore, the dialogue underscored a commitment between the UK's leadership and Indian authorities to maintain open channels of communication in response to the attack. The incident was also a point of discussion in the British Parliament, where opposition and government officials stood in solidarity with India.

MPs across parties condemned the attack, believed to be orchestrated by the Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and called for thorough investigations and apprehension of those involved. The UK Parliament broadly supports bringing the perpetrators to justice, affirming their stance against terrorism.

