TMP Urges Strong Stance on Eastern Border Relations

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), aligned with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, is urging the Indian government to adopt a robust approach towards Bangladesh, as it has with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. TMP leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has highlighted the strategic importance of addressing security concerns on both the eastern and western borders.

Tripura, bordered significantly by Bangladesh, has expressed concerns over recent developments in the neighboring nation. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to addressing terrorism tied to the Pahalgam incident, TMP calls for a parallel stance toward any emerging threats from Bangladesh as well.

Debbarma criticized further developments in Bangladesh, pointing to inter-regional implications. With potential support from China for infrastructure projects near West Bengal and a change in Bangladesh's political climate, TMP urges unity and vigilance. Stringent security measures and diplomatic strategies are deemed essential by TMP and its leader, emphasizing a joint effort to combat adversities and secure regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)