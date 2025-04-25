Left Menu

TMP Urges Strong Stance on Eastern Border Relations

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of ruling BJP, has called on the Indian central government to address concerns with Bangladesh in a manner similar to its actions against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma emphasizes equal government attention to eastern and western borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:35 IST
The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), aligned with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, is urging the Indian government to adopt a robust approach towards Bangladesh, as it has with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. TMP leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has highlighted the strategic importance of addressing security concerns on both the eastern and western borders.

Tripura, bordered significantly by Bangladesh, has expressed concerns over recent developments in the neighboring nation. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to addressing terrorism tied to the Pahalgam incident, TMP calls for a parallel stance toward any emerging threats from Bangladesh as well.

Debbarma criticized further developments in Bangladesh, pointing to inter-regional implications. With potential support from China for infrastructure projects near West Bengal and a change in Bangladesh's political climate, TMP urges unity and vigilance. Stringent security measures and diplomatic strategies are deemed essential by TMP and its leader, emphasizing a joint effort to combat adversities and secure regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

