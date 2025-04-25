Political Tensions Flare in Tamil Nadu: Governor vs. Chief Minister

The ongoing political tension in Tamil Nadu reached a new peak as Governor R N Ravi accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of deploying police to prevent university Vice-Chancellors from attending a pre-scheduled conference at the Udhagamandalam Raj Bhavan.

Allegations flew when Governor Ravi claimed that telephonic threats by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan failed, prompting the Chief Minister to use the police force. Chezhiaan sharply rebutted these claims, stating that the Modi government's strategy of politics through governors was evident and criticized the BJP for its intimidation tactics.

In a social media post, a dramatic account was provided by Governor Ravi of a Vice-Chancellor being taken to a police station and others receiving threats of dire consequences. Minister Chezhiaan retorted, suggesting the Governor was politicizing a situation after a Supreme Court verdict favored the state on ten bills, diminishing the credibility of his claims.

