Left Menu

Candlelight Vigil: A Call for Unity Against Terror

Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress leaders, led a candlelight march in Delhi to honor the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The event was marked by accusations of interference from Delhi Police, which allegedly disrupted the march, highlighting political tensions and pleas for unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:35 IST
Candlelight Vigil: A Call for Unity Against Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, spearheaded a candlelight march in Delhi on Friday, joined by Congress leaders and workers. The solemn procession commenced at the party headquarters and concluded at Birla House, a historic site where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

The event, however, turned contentious as Congress general secretary, KC Venugopal, criticized the Delhi Police for causing confusion and disrupting the march midway. This, he claimed, exposed the ruling BJP's insincere commitment to unity in times of national strife. Venugopal's accusations were amplified on social media, though the police have yet to respond.

Despite these disruptions, the Delhi Congress, led by Devender Yadav, continued to rally behind the slogan 'Leave Hatred, Unite India.' The march underscored a call for solidarity against terrorism, amidst criticism of government inaction over the last decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025