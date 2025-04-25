Candlelight Vigil: A Call for Unity Against Terror

In a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, spearheaded a candlelight march in Delhi on Friday, joined by Congress leaders and workers. The solemn procession commenced at the party headquarters and concluded at Birla House, a historic site where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

The event, however, turned contentious as Congress general secretary, KC Venugopal, criticized the Delhi Police for causing confusion and disrupting the march midway. This, he claimed, exposed the ruling BJP's insincere commitment to unity in times of national strife. Venugopal's accusations were amplified on social media, though the police have yet to respond.

Despite these disruptions, the Delhi Congress, led by Devender Yadav, continued to rally behind the slogan 'Leave Hatred, Unite India.' The march underscored a call for solidarity against terrorism, amidst criticism of government inaction over the last decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)