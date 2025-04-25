Intense Campus Clashes: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Elections 2024-25

Voting has wrapped up at Jawaharlal Nehru University for the 2024-25 Students' Union elections, reporting an impressive estimated turnout of 70%. Polling was conducted across two sessions throughout the day at 17 different campus centers.

This year, the election atmosphere intensified with notable realignments among student factions. The well-established United Left faction has fractured, prompting the creation of new alliances that have shifted the electoral landscape dramatically.

Key alliances include the All India Students' Association partnering with the Democratic Students' Federation, while the Students' Federation of India has aligned with three other groups: Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association, All India Students' Federation, and Progressive Students' Association. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has introduced a full slate of candidates to compete for leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)