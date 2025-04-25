Left Menu

U.S. Diplomatic Gambit: Trump's Envoy Seeks Common Ground with Putin on Ukraine

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine. The talks were described as constructive with positions moving closer. The discussion focused on resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

In a bid to bring peace to Ukraine, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a three-hour session in Moscow. The dialogue aimed to bring Russia and the U.S. closer on the Ukrainian conflict and other global issues.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the talks were constructive, opening the door to potential resumed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which have stalled since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. While there's optimism, it's overshadowed by differing opinions on crucial issues like Crimea's status and security guarantees for Ukraine.

A real estate magnate with limited diplomatic experience, Witkoff is a controversial figure, facing criticism for seemingly validating Russian narratives. Despite pushback from Ukrainian and European officials, his proposals, which include recognizing Russian control over Crimea, remain part of complex international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

