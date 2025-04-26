White House Moves to Defund Crucial Social Security Advisory Board

The Trump administration is set to eliminate funding for the Social Security Advisory Board, according to sources familiar with the matter. The board, which offers bipartisan counsel on Social Security policies, faces budget cuts as part of broader efforts to trim government costs and quiet independent input, Reuters reports.

Officials from the White House's Office of Management and Budget have informed the board that its approximately $3 million budget will be slashed to zero. Established in the 1990s, the board has played a pivotal role in shaping Social Security-related legislation and policy debates without possessing direct decision-making power.

The move has sparked criticism from figures like Senator Elizabeth Warren who argue that the administration, with support from figures such as Elon Musk, intends to weaken Social Security. Many see this decision as emblematic of Trump's broader agenda to reduce government oversight and consultation.

