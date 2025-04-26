Left Menu

White House Moves to Defund Crucial Social Security Advisory Board

The Trump administration plans to eliminate the budget for the Social Security Advisory Board, a bipartisan group advising on Social Security policies. The board's funding cut is seen as part of a broader effort to downsize government and silence independent voices. Critics, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have expressed concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 02:15 IST
White House Moves to Defund Crucial Social Security Advisory Board
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is set to eliminate funding for the Social Security Advisory Board, according to sources familiar with the matter. The board, which offers bipartisan counsel on Social Security policies, faces budget cuts as part of broader efforts to trim government costs and quiet independent input, Reuters reports.

Officials from the White House's Office of Management and Budget have informed the board that its approximately $3 million budget will be slashed to zero. Established in the 1990s, the board has played a pivotal role in shaping Social Security-related legislation and policy debates without possessing direct decision-making power.

The move has sparked criticism from figures like Senator Elizabeth Warren who argue that the administration, with support from figures such as Elon Musk, intends to weaken Social Security. Many see this decision as emblematic of Trump's broader agenda to reduce government oversight and consultation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025