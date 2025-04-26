Left Menu

Trump’s Take on India-Pakistan Tensions

US President Donald Trump acknowledged the historical tensions between India and Pakistan, emphasizing their long-standing conflict over Kashmir. In response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, while Pakistan threatened to halt bilateral agreements and escalate restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:29 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump recently addressed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, attributing them to long-standing historical disputes, particularly over Kashmir.

Trump's comments came after a terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in India suspending the Indus Water Treaty and downgrading diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

In retaliation, Pakistan has threatened to suspend the Simla Agreement, halt trade, and close its borders and airspace to India, escalating the longstanding bilateral tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

