Trump’s Take on India-Pakistan Tensions

US President Donald Trump recently addressed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, attributing them to long-standing historical disputes, particularly over Kashmir.

Trump's comments came after a terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in India suspending the Indus Water Treaty and downgrading diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

In retaliation, Pakistan has threatened to suspend the Simla Agreement, halt trade, and close its borders and airspace to India, escalating the longstanding bilateral tensions.

