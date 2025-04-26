Left Menu

Urgent Plea for Protection of Kashmiri Students and Traders

CPI(M) MP A A Rahim has addressed a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging immediate intervention to protect Kashmiri students and traders who face threats across states post a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Rahim emphasizes that these actions harm national unity.

  • India

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urgently requesting protection for Kashmiri students and traders reportedly facing threats in several states. This follows a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

Allegations have emerged that communal groups have targeted Kashmiri students and traders, particularly in states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. In Dehradun, students reportedly had to vacate hostels due to threats.

Rahim condemned the harassment, stressing it compromises national unity, and called on the government to ensure safety and accountability. He noted that Kashmiri youth oppose terrorism, and targeting them plays into divisive agendas.

