Nuclear Deal or No Deal: Iran and U.S. Head to Critical Talks in Oman

Iran and the U.S. are engaging in detailed talks in Oman over Iran's nuclear ambitions. Talks, facilitated by Oman, aim to limit nuclear advancements in return for easing sanctions. Prior agreements were abandoned in 2018, escalating tensions. Experts will now focus on technical terms to negotiate a potential deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:39 IST
Iran and the United States are set to begin critical negotiations in Oman this Saturday concerning Tehran's rapidly progressing nuclear program. These talks seek to address Iran's uranium enrichment activities, a highly contentious topic that lies at the core of this diplomatic effort.

The discussions are expected to commence mid-day Saturday, as reported by Iranian state television. Neither Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi nor US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff have provided details on the specifics of the negotiation process yet. Araghchi, who arrived in Oman on Friday, has already met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, a familiar figure in mediating prior negotiations in Muscat and Rome.

The stakes of these talks are high, as they aim to curtail Iran's nuclear program in return for lifting some economic sanctions imposed by the United States. After the U.S.'s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal by former President Donald Trump in 2018, this marks a significant step towards potentially restoring diplomatic ties and regional stability.

