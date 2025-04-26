Political Smog: Delhi's Air Quality Debate Intensifies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of selectively installing air quality monitoring systems in green and less-polluted areas to manipulate pollution statistics.

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Singh, firmly refuted these allegations, labeling them as deceit to mislead the public. During a press conference, AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused the BJP of committing fraud by installing air quality monitors in areas like Jawaharlal Nehru University and Indira Gandhi National Open University, thus painting a misleading picture of the city's air quality.

As Delhi struggles with worsening air pollution, the issue remains a significant point of contention between AAP and BJP, especially following the BJP's recent victory in Delhi's Assembly elections. Long-standing concerns over Delhi's air quality continue to fuel political tensions and public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)