General Munir Reasserts Two-Nation Theory Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir reiterated the 'two-nation theory', describing Muslims and Hindus as separate nations during a cadet parade. His remarks come amidst heightened tensions with India following a terrorist attack, emphasizing the historical separateness of the two cultures as crucial to Pakistan's founding.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's military leader, General Asim Munir, emphasized the historical 'two-nation theory,' asserting that Muslims and Hindus constitute distinct nations. This theory, foundational to Pakistan's creation, differentiates the two based on religion, customs, and cultural practices.
Munir's statements were made amid rising tensions with India, triggered by the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack that resulted in significant casualties. India has since taken punitive measures, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.
Despite the security challenges, General Munir remains resolute in defending Pakistan's sovereignty and historical narrative. Addressing his audience, he urged them to pass on the legacy of Pakistan's origins to future generations, reinforcing the differences that led to the nation's creation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
