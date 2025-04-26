Left Menu

Opposition Alleges Central Agencies Acting as BJP Agents

Rajasthan Assembly Opposition leader Tika Ram Jully accused central agencies like ED and CBI of targeting opposition leaders on behalf of BJP. He cited the arrest of former minister Mahesh Joshi amid a family crisis and questioned actions in cases like National Herald, calling it a constitutional misuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:38 IST
In a fierce denunciation, Tika Ram Jully, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, condemned central agencies for allegedly functioning as extensions of the BJP. He claims the agencies target opposition leaders, undermining constitutional integrity.

Speaking in Alwar, Jully pointed to the recent arrest of former minister Mahesh Joshi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case. Notably, Jully highlighted the arrest coinciding with Joshi's wife's critical health condition, questioning the timing and responsibility.

Jully also criticized the ED's involvement in the National Herald case, arguing that it reflects a misuse of power meant to debilitate the opposition. In protest, he announced a Congress-led 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Jaipur, featuring Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on April 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

