On Edge: Life Amidst Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

In the tense atmosphere along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu, villagers are bracing for the worst. Recent incidents, including a deadly attack in Pahalgam, have reignited safety fears among residents, despite a 2021 ceasefire agreement that had briefly eased tensions.

The government's construction of thousands of bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir aimed at shielding civilians from potential shelling underscores the persistent threat in the region. With tensions simmering again, locals are clearing these bunkers, preparing them for use as protection.

In a display of resilience, villagers are advancing their wheat harvest amid fears of renewed hostilities. The escalating situation reflects longstanding geopolitical tensions that have a direct impact on civilian lives, highlighting the region's enduring vulnerability at the heart of India-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)