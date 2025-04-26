Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates Love Over Hate to Counter Aggressive Politics

At the Bharat Summit 2025, Rahul Gandhi addressed the challenges faced by the Congress amidst aggressive politics. He emphasized the necessity of spreading love and affection to counter hatred, sharing insights from his transformative Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he learned the importance of listening and expressing love in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:08 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates Love Over Hate to Counter Aggressive Politics
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address at the Bharat Summit 2025, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shed light on the evolving landscape of global politics. He lamented the past feelings of being 'trapped and isolated' due to aggressive strategies aimed at silencing opposition and emphasized the critical need to combat this with love and affection.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the personal transformation he underwent during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 4,000 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, designed to revive the Congress's connections with the people. 'The antidote to hatred is not confrontation, but connection,' Gandhi asserted, while advocating for a new breed of politicians who prioritize listening and understanding over aggression.

The Congress leader shared moving anecdotes from the yatra, recalling encounters that taught him the tremendous impact of listening and love in politics. He reiterated the yatra's slogan, 'Nafrat ke bazar mein mohabbat ki dukaan', as a testament to love's power in countering societal strains of anger and hatred driven by modern political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025