Rahul Gandhi Advocates Love Over Hate to Counter Aggressive Politics
At the Bharat Summit 2025, Rahul Gandhi addressed the challenges faced by the Congress amidst aggressive politics. He emphasized the necessity of spreading love and affection to counter hatred, sharing insights from his transformative Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he learned the importance of listening and expressing love in politics.
In a powerful address at the Bharat Summit 2025, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shed light on the evolving landscape of global politics. He lamented the past feelings of being 'trapped and isolated' due to aggressive strategies aimed at silencing opposition and emphasized the critical need to combat this with love and affection.
Rahul Gandhi highlighted the personal transformation he underwent during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 4,000 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, designed to revive the Congress's connections with the people. 'The antidote to hatred is not confrontation, but connection,' Gandhi asserted, while advocating for a new breed of politicians who prioritize listening and understanding over aggression.
The Congress leader shared moving anecdotes from the yatra, recalling encounters that taught him the tremendous impact of listening and love in politics. He reiterated the yatra's slogan, 'Nafrat ke bazar mein mohabbat ki dukaan', as a testament to love's power in countering societal strains of anger and hatred driven by modern political dynamics.
