Putin Signals Openness to Ukraine Talks Amid U.S. Diplomacy
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his readiness for talks with Ukraine without preconditions during a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. They discussed the U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine, with President Trump hinting at a possible deal despite some disagreements in positions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his readiness for negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions, Interfax news agency reported, quoting Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The statement came during a significant meeting with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy.
The meeting, held in Moscow on Friday, lasted three hours and aimed to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. U.S. plans to potentially resolve the war were a central topic of discussion.
Despite apparent differences in their positions, President Trump remarked that the United States and Russia were "very close to a deal" regarding the situation, signaling a potential diplomatic breakthrough.
