Left Menu

Putin Signals Openness to Ukraine Talks Amid U.S. Diplomacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his readiness for talks with Ukraine without preconditions during a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. They discussed the U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine, with President Trump hinting at a possible deal despite some disagreements in positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:09 IST
Putin Signals Openness to Ukraine Talks Amid U.S. Diplomacy
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his readiness for negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions, Interfax news agency reported, quoting Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The statement came during a significant meeting with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy.

The meeting, held in Moscow on Friday, lasted three hours and aimed to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. U.S. plans to potentially resolve the war were a central topic of discussion.

Despite apparent differences in their positions, President Trump remarked that the United States and Russia were "very close to a deal" regarding the situation, signaling a potential diplomatic breakthrough.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025