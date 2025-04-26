Constitutional Clash: Protests Erupt Over Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad

Maharashtra minister and Mumbai BJP president, Ashish Shelar, has denounced the violent protests in Murshidabad, West Bengal against the Waqf Amendment Act as a constitutional insult. Speaking at a BJP sit-in protest in Mumbai, Shelar emphasized the need for democratic challenges to the act.

Decrying the religious violence and asserting that such brutalities under the Mamata Banerjee government were an attack on constitutional values, Shelar advocated for the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal. Three were killed during violent clashes in Murshidabad on April 11-12.

He accused the Banerjee government of fostering extremism through appeasement politics, advocating for strict action from the Narendra Modi government. The meeting observed silence for victims of the Murshidabad and Pahalgam attacks.

