In an ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Moscow claims its troops have reclaimed control over Russia's Kursk region, which had previously seen a surprise incursion by Ukrainian forces. This statement came from Russia's top military general during a Kremlin meeting, as reported by state news agency Interfax.

Contradicting these claims, Ukrainian officials maintain that hostilities continue in the area. They assert that their forces are actively engaged in defense operations, holding strategic positions and employing effective firepower against Russian advancements.

Complicating the regional tensions, confirmations have emerged that North Korean troops have been involved in combat alongside Russian forces in Kursk. This revelation coincides with diplomatic engagements aimed at ceasefire negotiations, highlighted by a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vatican City.

(With inputs from agencies.)