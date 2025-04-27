Left Menu

Silver Jubilee: BRS Reflects on Telangana’s Political Journey

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, marks its silver jubilee since its inception in 2001, celebrated with a major rally in Telangana. Despite a recent electoral defeat, the party remains a significant political player, having played a crucial role in the formation of Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:53 IST
Silver Jubilee: BRS Reflects on Telangana’s Political Journey
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), helmed by K Chandrasekhar Rao, celebrates its silver jubilee on Sunday, marking 25 years since its establishment in 2001 to advocate for Telangana statehood.

A major rally is planned in Hanumakonda, Telangana, drawing large crowds following the party's defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The BRS has organized the event on a massive scale, emphasizing Rao's address as a key political moment, while the party reflects on its long journey and impactful role in achieving statehood for Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025