Silver Jubilee: BRS Reflects on Telangana’s Political Journey

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), helmed by K Chandrasekhar Rao, celebrates its silver jubilee on Sunday, marking 25 years since its establishment in 2001 to advocate for Telangana statehood.

A major rally is planned in Hanumakonda, Telangana, drawing large crowds following the party's defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The BRS has organized the event on a massive scale, emphasizing Rao's address as a key political moment, while the party reflects on its long journey and impactful role in achieving statehood for Telangana.

