Silver Jubilee: BRS Reflects on Telangana’s Political Journey
The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, marks its silver jubilee since its inception in 2001, celebrated with a major rally in Telangana. Despite a recent electoral defeat, the party remains a significant political player, having played a crucial role in the formation of Telangana.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:53 IST
The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), helmed by K Chandrasekhar Rao, celebrates its silver jubilee on Sunday, marking 25 years since its establishment in 2001 to advocate for Telangana statehood.
A major rally is planned in Hanumakonda, Telangana, drawing large crowds following the party's defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.
The BRS has organized the event on a massive scale, emphasizing Rao's address as a key political moment, while the party reflects on its long journey and impactful role in achieving statehood for Telangana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
