Left Menu

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Community Shocked by Deadly Crash

Nine individuals died when a motorist drove into a crowd during the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party, a Filipino community festival in Vancouver. Initially detained by bystanders until police arrived, the suspect was apprehended. Authorities have yet to determine the motive, though terrorism has been ruled out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:49 IST
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Community Shocked by Deadly Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident occurred during the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver when a driver plowed through the crowd, resulting in nine deaths and multiple injuries. Authorities arrested a 30-year-old Vancouver man, known to them, at the scene. Festival-goers had initially chased down and held the suspect until police arrival.

Vancouver police stated that they do not consider the act to be terrorism-related. The incident happened after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the festival celebrated the Filipino national hero, Datu Lapu-Lapu. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his devastation over the event, echoing sentiments from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Eyewitnesses recall the unsettling sight of a black vehicle moving erratically before the chaos unfolded. The province of British Columbia officially recognized April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day in 2023 to commemorate the Filipino-Canadian cultural contributions. As the community grieves, officials stress resilience in the wake of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025