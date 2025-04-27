Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Community Shocked by Deadly Crash

A tragic incident occurred during the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver when a driver plowed through the crowd, resulting in nine deaths and multiple injuries. Authorities arrested a 30-year-old Vancouver man, known to them, at the scene. Festival-goers had initially chased down and held the suspect until police arrival.

Vancouver police stated that they do not consider the act to be terrorism-related. The incident happened after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the festival celebrated the Filipino national hero, Datu Lapu-Lapu. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his devastation over the event, echoing sentiments from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Eyewitnesses recall the unsettling sight of a black vehicle moving erratically before the chaos unfolded. The province of British Columbia officially recognized April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day in 2023 to commemorate the Filipino-Canadian cultural contributions. As the community grieves, officials stress resilience in the wake of this tragic event.

