Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise After Attack on Samajwadi Party MP's Convoy

Karni Sena activists allegedly attacked Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman's convoy at a toll booth, causing disruption. Suman was en route to investigate atrocities against Dalits. Due to negligence, a police officer was suspended. Tensions escalated after Suman's comments on historical figures. SP President Akhilesh Yadav condemned the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:59 IST
Political Tensions Rise After Attack on Samajwadi Party MP's Convoy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged attack on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman's convoy by Karni Sena activists occurred at the Gabhana Toll Booth on GT Road between Aligarh and Delhi, according to police sources.

The incident led to a collision involving multiple vehicles, causing traffic delays at the toll plaza. Additional security forces were deployed to the site following the attack, with no reported injuries, as per Additional SP City MS Pathak.

Tensions have been rising after Suman criticized historical Rajput figures, leading to further unrest among Karni Sena activists. SP President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the administration, labeling the attack a monumental intelligence failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025