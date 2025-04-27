Political Tensions Rise After Attack on Samajwadi Party MP's Convoy

An alleged attack on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman's convoy by Karni Sena activists occurred at the Gabhana Toll Booth on GT Road between Aligarh and Delhi, according to police sources.

The incident led to a collision involving multiple vehicles, causing traffic delays at the toll plaza. Additional security forces were deployed to the site following the attack, with no reported injuries, as per Additional SP City MS Pathak.

Tensions have been rising after Suman criticized historical Rajput figures, leading to further unrest among Karni Sena activists. SP President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the administration, labeling the attack a monumental intelligence failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)