Left Menu

KCR Calls for Peace Talks Amidst Chhattisgarh Crisis

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao urges the Indian government to stop 'Operation Kagar', alleging it has led to the killing of youth and tribals in Chhattisgarh. During a public meeting, he advocated for peace talks with the CPI (Maoists) for a democratic resolution instead of forceful elimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:50 IST
KCR Calls for Peace Talks Amidst Chhattisgarh Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao called for the Indian government to cease 'Operation Kagar', claiming that it is resulting in the deaths of youths and tribal members in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a public meeting during the BRS's silver jubilee celebration, Rao advocated engaging in dialogue with the CPI (Maoists) to resolve conflicts democratically.

He criticized the Central government's forceful methods, stating that true democracy provides space for discussion, not violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025