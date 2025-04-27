KCR Calls for Peace Talks Amidst Chhattisgarh Crisis

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao called for the Indian government to cease 'Operation Kagar', claiming that it is resulting in the deaths of youths and tribal members in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a public meeting during the BRS's silver jubilee celebration, Rao advocated engaging in dialogue with the CPI (Maoists) to resolve conflicts democratically.

He criticized the Central government's forceful methods, stating that true democracy provides space for discussion, not violence.

