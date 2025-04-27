Global Condemnation and Diplomatic Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the 'cross-border' links to the Pahalgam terror attack with UK counterpart David Lammy, emphasizing zero tolerance for terrorism. The attack has spurred diplomatic tensions with Pakistan and elicited global condemnation from leaders, including US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday reiterated India's 'zero tolerance' policy toward terrorism in a conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Their phone call focused on the recent 'cross-border' terror attack in Pahalgam, which heightened India-Pakistan tensions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received support from global leaders following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. World leaders, including US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, condemned the violence, expressing solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.
In response to the attack's cross-border implications, India imposed several sanctions on Pakistan, which retaliated by restricting trade and airspace access. Modi assured a 'harsh response' against those behind the attack, emphasizing global unity against terrorist acts.
