Tensions Rise: Israeli Jets Strike Beirut Suburbs Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israeli fighter jets hit the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sunday, marking the third strike since the November ceasefire. The assault, targeting Hezbollah facilities, left a huge plume of smoke but no immediate reports of casualties.

Prior to the strike, the Israeli military issued a warning, advising residents to move at least 300 meters away from the targeted site. The preemptive warning aimed to minimize casualties among the population living near the Al-Jamous neighborhood, where evacuation efforts were instigated by gunfire into the air.

Israel accuses Hezbollah of storing weapons in the area, and tensions remain high as Hezbollah's leader warns of potential retaliation if Israeli violations continue. Lebanon's government has called for international intervention to halt ongoing strikes and secure Israeli troop withdrawal from remaining Lebanese territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)