Tensions Rise: Israeli Jets Strike Beirut Suburbs Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli jets targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, marking the third raid despite a ceasefire. Smoke billowed post-strike, with no casualties reported immediately. Israel targets Hezbollah facilities, urging evacuation before attacks. Hezbollah warns of retaliation if strikes, which regularly violate Lebanese airspace, persist. The international community is asked to intervene.
Israeli fighter jets hit the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sunday, marking the third strike since the November ceasefire. The assault, targeting Hezbollah facilities, left a huge plume of smoke but no immediate reports of casualties.
Prior to the strike, the Israeli military issued a warning, advising residents to move at least 300 meters away from the targeted site. The preemptive warning aimed to minimize casualties among the population living near the Al-Jamous neighborhood, where evacuation efforts were instigated by gunfire into the air.
Israel accuses Hezbollah of storing weapons in the area, and tensions remain high as Hezbollah's leader warns of potential retaliation if Israeli violations continue. Lebanon's government has called for international intervention to halt ongoing strikes and secure Israeli troop withdrawal from remaining Lebanese territories.
