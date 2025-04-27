Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vancouver: SUV Plows Into Filipino Festival Crowd

At a Filipino community festival in Vancouver, a man rammed an SUV into a crowd, killing nine and injuring over 20. The incident, occurring ahead of Canada's federal election, led to the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect known to the police. Canadian leaders condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the Filipino community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking event over the weekend, a Vancouver man drove an SUV into a crowd at a Filipino community festival, killing nine and injuring more than 20. The attack took place in the Sunset neighborhood amidst celebrations marking Filipino culture.

Police quickly arrested the 30-year-old male suspect at the scene, confirming that he was already known to law enforcement. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized that the attack was not terror-related and assured the nation that an investigation was underway to determine the motive.

The tragedy has led to an outpouring of grief, with condolences from both Canadian and Filipino leaders. While such mass casualty events are rare in Canada, the incident serves as a reminder of vulnerabilities at large public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

