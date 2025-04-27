Tragedy Strikes Vancouver: SUV Plows Into Filipino Festival Crowd

In a shocking event over the weekend, a Vancouver man drove an SUV into a crowd at a Filipino community festival, killing nine and injuring more than 20. The attack took place in the Sunset neighborhood amidst celebrations marking Filipino culture.

Police quickly arrested the 30-year-old male suspect at the scene, confirming that he was already known to law enforcement. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized that the attack was not terror-related and assured the nation that an investigation was underway to determine the motive.

The tragedy has led to an outpouring of grief, with condolences from both Canadian and Filipino leaders. While such mass casualty events are rare in Canada, the incident serves as a reminder of vulnerabilities at large public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)