In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to senior commanders stationed in the nation's western Kursk region. The call was to commend them on the successful conclusion of an operation aimed at ousting Ukrainian forces, according to reports from Russian news agencies.

The Kremlin emphasized that Putin personally thanked these commanders for their dedication and heroic performance, following the operation's conclusion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this acknowledgment, highlighting the president's appreciation towards the military leadership.

This operation marks a remarkable achievement for Russia, underscoring the strategic maneuvers conducted by its military forces. The events unfolded as part of ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, putting a spotlight on regional military dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)