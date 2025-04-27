Left Menu

BRS President Calls for Halt on Operation Kagar, Urges Peace Talks

BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for an immediate halt to Operation Kagar, alleging it involves the killing of tribals and youth in anti-Maoist operations. He advocates for peace talks with CPI (Maoists) and criticizes the Congress and BJP governments for their policies and actions in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:48 IST
BRS President Calls for Halt on Operation Kagar, Urges Peace Talks
  • Country:
  • India

BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao has made a strong appeal to the Central government to cease the ongoing Operation Kagar, which he alleges involves the killing of tribals and youth in Chhattisgarh under the guise of anti-Maoist operations.

Addressing a public gathering in Hanumakonda district, Rao criticized the central approach, stating, "Today, the Central government, in the name of Operation Kagar, is killing youth and tribals in Chhattisgarh. It is not fair." He emphasized the need for democratic solutions and dialogue with the CPI (Maoists).

Rao's demands were echoed by a group of intellectuals and retired professionals who submitted a memorandum to Telangana's Chief Minister. Meanwhile, he also criticized both Congress and BJP for their approaches to Telangana's development, alleging ineffectiveness and neglect in addressing critical state issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025