BRS President Calls for Halt on Operation Kagar, Urges Peace Talks

BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao has made a strong appeal to the Central government to cease the ongoing Operation Kagar, which he alleges involves the killing of tribals and youth in Chhattisgarh under the guise of anti-Maoist operations.

Addressing a public gathering in Hanumakonda district, Rao criticized the central approach, stating, "Today, the Central government, in the name of Operation Kagar, is killing youth and tribals in Chhattisgarh. It is not fair." He emphasized the need for democratic solutions and dialogue with the CPI (Maoists).

Rao's demands were echoed by a group of intellectuals and retired professionals who submitted a memorandum to Telangana's Chief Minister. Meanwhile, he also criticized both Congress and BJP for their approaches to Telangana's development, alleging ineffectiveness and neglect in addressing critical state issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)