Kharge Criticizes PM Modi for Missing Key Meeting on Pahalgam Attack

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced strong criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for skipping the all-party meeting regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

He accused PM Modi of prioritizing election speeches over national issues, stating, "It is the misfortune of the country that when the pride of the country was hurt, you were giving an election speech in Bihar." The meeting, attended by leaders of all parties, was held to discuss the national security threat, and Kharge expressed disappointment at Modi's absence.

Kharge further challenged PM Modi's record, citing inflation and unemployment while emphasizing the need for unity in the face of adversity. He also accused the BJP of attempting to stifle opposition voices through the misuse of investigative agencies. Kharge affirmed the Congress's commitment to supporting the government and upholding the country's supremacy over political interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)