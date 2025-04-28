Indian Youth Congress Demands Justice for Pahalgam Attack Victims

On Monday, numerous Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers were detained following a protest near the Pakistan High Commission in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The demonstrators, led by national president Uday Bhanu Chib, demanded justice, urging strong measures against terrorism.

During the protest, which started at Teen Murti Chowk, participants raised slogans and displayed placards as they marched towards the High Commission. Despite heavy security, they managed to reach close to the premises before being detained. Patriotic poetry, emphasizing sacrifice and national pride, was recited, further galvanizing the protestors.

In his speech, Chib condemned the Pahalgam attack as a heinous crime that seeks to sow division and urged the government to respond with concrete actions against the perpetrators. Highlighting the case of BSF soldier PK Singh, he called for a decisive government strategy to combat terrorism and secure Singh's release from Pakistani capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)