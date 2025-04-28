Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress Demands Justice for Pahalgam Attack Victims

Indian Youth Congress members protested against a terror attack in Pahalgam, demanding strict action. Led by Uday Bhanu Chib, they marched to the Pakistan High Commission. Chib criticized the government for inaction and urged swift responses against terrorism, citing the ongoing detention of BSF soldier PK Singh by Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:26 IST
Indian Youth Congress Demands Justice for Pahalgam Attack Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, numerous Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers were detained following a protest near the Pakistan High Commission in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The demonstrators, led by national president Uday Bhanu Chib, demanded justice, urging strong measures against terrorism.

During the protest, which started at Teen Murti Chowk, participants raised slogans and displayed placards as they marched towards the High Commission. Despite heavy security, they managed to reach close to the premises before being detained. Patriotic poetry, emphasizing sacrifice and national pride, was recited, further galvanizing the protestors.

In his speech, Chib condemned the Pahalgam attack as a heinous crime that seeks to sow division and urged the government to respond with concrete actions against the perpetrators. Highlighting the case of BSF soldier PK Singh, he called for a decisive government strategy to combat terrorism and secure Singh's release from Pakistani capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025