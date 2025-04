Shifting Waves: Hispanic Support for Trump Faces New Challenges

Love of country is a guiding principle for Navy veteran Antonio Gonzales Jr., influencing his stance on President Trump. Despite Gonzales' support, he is troubled by economic issues and harsh immigration policies.

Gonzales, who resides in Porterville, California, keeps an American flag illuminated outside his home. As a Mexican American who voted for Trump, he acknowledges concerns about the president's economic strategies.

Hispanic support for Trump, critical to his election, has waned, mirroring broader demographic trends. Many like Gonzales support strict border controls but seek transparency in deportations, highlighting dissatisfaction with the administration's strategies.

